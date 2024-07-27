Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,424,817. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Walmart by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

