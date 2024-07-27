Wanchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $891,144.92 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.83 million and $891,144.92 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00041551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,128,148 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

