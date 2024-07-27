Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $491.75

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $491.75 and last traded at $491.75, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $442.45.

Watsco Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.24. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

About Watsco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

