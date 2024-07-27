Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 18000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wealth Minerals Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

