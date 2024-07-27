Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.24. 8,027,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013,996. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The firm has a market cap of $609.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

