Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,857,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Welltower by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 523,656 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Welltower by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.78. 2,104,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,044. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

