West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.8 %

WST stock traded up $7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

