Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Trading Up 0.1%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $24.01. 4,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

