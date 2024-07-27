Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upgraded Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Western Copper and Gold
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
