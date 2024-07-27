Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.65.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.06.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of C$239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 EPS for the current year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

