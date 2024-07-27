Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 2.1 %
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
