Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.22. 40,822,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,175,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $226.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.