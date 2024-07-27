Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,473 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

