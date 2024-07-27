Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Clear Secure Stock Up 0.7 %

YOU stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,415. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

