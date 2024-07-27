Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1,798.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,514 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of O stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,153. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

