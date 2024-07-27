Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.54.

DIS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,301,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272,014. The firm has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

