Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $524,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,670,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,115,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 474,067 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 174,314 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. 176,489,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,434,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.