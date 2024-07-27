Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.38.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
