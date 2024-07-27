Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,564 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Chubb by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.05.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.42.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

