Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 2,016 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Lennar Trading Up 3.2 %

LEN stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,686. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $178.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

