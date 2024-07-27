Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 31,716 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,716 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NextDecade by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Price Performance

NextDecade stock remained flat at $7.77 during trading hours on Friday. 1,079,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,768. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.