WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.42-4.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $688-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.97 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.980-16.380 EPS.
WEX Trading Up 4.8 %
NYSE WEX traded up $8.31 on Friday, reaching $180.44. The company had a trading volume of 533,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,356. WEX has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average is $205.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities analysts predict that WEX will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,911 shares of company stock worth $1,008,402. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
