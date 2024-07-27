Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) PT Raised to $321.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $318.00 to $321.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.36.

Shares of WTW opened at $283.09 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $283.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after acquiring an additional 158,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $300,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,177,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

