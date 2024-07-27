WillScot Mobile Mini Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,609 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 636% compared to the average volume of 898 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $6,306,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.