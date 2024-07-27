WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading 2.3% Higher

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $31.76. 227,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 280,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $472.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 35.8% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.