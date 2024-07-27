WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 30th

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Shares of DGRS stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $52.21.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

