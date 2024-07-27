WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 30th

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DGRS stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $52.21.
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.