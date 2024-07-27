Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $533.94

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 533.94 ($6.91) and traded as high as GBX 613 ($7.93). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 604 ($7.81), with a volume of 117,115 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WKP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.41) to GBX 700 ($9.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($7.11) to GBX 595 ($7.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Workspace Group Price Performance

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 582.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 534.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -2,241.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workspace Group news, insider David Benson sold 19,129 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £1,147.74 ($1,484.40). In other Workspace Group news, insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.63), for a total transaction of £21,222.30 ($27,447.36). Also, insider David Benson sold 19,129 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £1,147.74 ($1,484.40). 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Featured Stories

