World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WKC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. World Kinect has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

