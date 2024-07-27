Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $420.80 million and $2.09 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,707,117,123,399 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,699,668,825,719.823. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004789 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $2,473,968.46 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

