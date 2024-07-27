Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $7.80 million and $176,360.38 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped XDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 253,525,276 coins. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 253,418,825.81387776. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03108848 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $200,371.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.