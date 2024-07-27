Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Xerox updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xerox has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Citigroup began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

