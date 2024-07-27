Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) Trading 4.2% Higher

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. 61,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 119,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Yellow Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $284.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.66.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

