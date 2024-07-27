Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.80

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.80 and traded as low as C$9.31. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 13,106 shares trading hands.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 3.26.
Yellow Pages last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 66.56% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of C$54.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.0997783 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yellow Pages Announces Dividend
Yellow Pages Company Profile
Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.
