Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Cap of $516.81 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $31.65 or 0.00045965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $516.81 million and approximately $70.95 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00038591 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00015624 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

