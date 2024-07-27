Zentry (ZENT) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Top Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Zentry token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zentry has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Zentry has a total market cap of $126.35 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zentry

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,973,517 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02154618 USD and is up 12.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $6,250,042.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

