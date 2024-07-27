Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after acquiring an additional 484,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,355,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,866,000 after purchasing an additional 320,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,895,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,896,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.53.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.29. 1,341,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.62. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

