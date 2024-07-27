Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.06.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $67,694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 376,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

