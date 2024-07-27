Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. Zynex had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Zynex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Zynex Trading Down 12.4 %

Zynex stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 1,034,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,244. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZYXI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

