Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.0, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.13 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.200- EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Zynex stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 1,034,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,147. The company has a market cap of $283.71 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. Zynex has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Zynex had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

