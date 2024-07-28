103,485 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 103,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

