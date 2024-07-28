105 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 78,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 173,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.39. 3,520,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,375. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.09. The company has a market cap of $472.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.