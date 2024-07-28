105 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 78,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 173,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.39. 3,520,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,375. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.09. The company has a market cap of $472.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.