1,148 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

PSX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.21. 1,813,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.47. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.41 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

