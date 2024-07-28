1,714 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in APA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in APA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in APA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,342. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

