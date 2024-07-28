1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,562 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,756.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.