1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 195,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.55. 309,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,486. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

