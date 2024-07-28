1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,318 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $63.98. 2,048,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,253. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

