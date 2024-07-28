1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 36.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 37.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1,302.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 367,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,726. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average of $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.77.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

