1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.49 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 332,501 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 78.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 49,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 58,010 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $129,262,000 after acquiring an additional 511,621 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 20,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
