1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 343,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.76.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $206.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.39.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

