1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $6.30 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CPT stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.01. 756,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,522. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

